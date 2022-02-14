Rains leave harvest-ready paddy, pulses cultivation in coastal delta districts under water

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: Several hectares of harvest-ready Samba crops in the coastal delta districts of Nagapattinam, Karaikal, and Mayiladuthurai have been inundated due to the rains over the past few days. Citing loss, farmers have demanded compensation from the government.

MR Subramanian, a farmer from Aadhanur, said, "Our crops were hardly 4-5 days away from harvest. But the rains completely damaged them. We need relief from the State government."

The intensity of the damage is yet to be ascertained. Nagapattinam District Collector A Arun Thamburaj said, "Crop damage assessment might be done in the coming days to know the impact."

The rains also took a toll on pulse cultivation like greengram and blackgram, which were sown after Pongal, late in January. Pulses which take over 65 days to reach maturing stage were hit by rain when they were in their growth period of 20 days. Thousands of hectares are under water.

Citing revenue loss of several crores, 'Cauvery' V Dhanabalan, a farmer-leader from Nagapattinam district, urged the government to consider it as a national diaster and compensate the farmers accordingly. The Agriculture department has advised farmers to register pulse crops for insurance by February 15.

On the other hand, farmers who replanted later in December rejoiced over the rains. As the Mettur dam was closed on January 28, these farmers had been requesting release of water to raise their replanted crops till the end of February. The rains came as a huge relief. R Packirisamy, a farmer from Therku Panaiyur village near Keezhaiyur, said, "Crops need few more wetting till this month end. The rain met our needs. However, we need water from the Cauvery, too."