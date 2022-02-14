Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 more fishermen, CM Stalin writes to PM

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 more Rameswaram natives, who were fishing in two trawlers near Katchatheevu late Saturday night, on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The fishers were later remanded in custody till February 25 by the Kilinochchi Court.

Sources said three men in a mechanised boat and nine men in another boat were fishing near Katchatheevu, when a Lankan Navy patrol vessel intercepted them. The arrested fishermen include B Jeromias (47), A Napoleon (48), R Ramesh (21), L James (45), N Muniyasamy (34) and V Jothimuthu (24).

According to a statement issued by the island-nation’s Navy, “SL Navy is conducting regular patrols and operations to curb illegal fishing activities. Accordingly, the North Central Naval Command conducted an operation in sea north of Talaimannar and seized two Indian trawlers that were engaging in illegal ‘bottom trawling’ fishing method in Sri Lankan waters, via the IMBL. The Navy will continue to carry out regular operations with a view to protect fish resources of the country and local fishermen’s livelihoods.”

The 12 fishermen, who were detained at Iranaitheevu Naval Base, were produced at Kilinochchi Court on Sunday. They were remanded in custody till February 25 and lodged at Jaffna Prison. Only a week ago, 11 Rameswaram fishermen who were on-board three mechanised boats were arrested by the Lankan Navy. Meanwhile, 37 out of the 43 Rameswaram fishermen who were granted release by the Jaffna Court on January 25, are yet to return to India.

Reacting to the latest arrest, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the frequent arrests and harassment by the SL Navy have caused a sense of insecurity among the fishing community, especially in the Palk Bay region, and deep distress to the people of Tamil Nadu. “This is the third such incident in just two weeks. As many as 41 fishermen and six fishing boats are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. Steps must be taken to expedite their release,” he said.

Stalin also urged Modi to take steps to convene bilateral talks and press for the immediate resumption of negotiations through a meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG). The Chief Minister added, “Talks between the fisher community of both the countries may be facilitated to ease tension in the area.”

