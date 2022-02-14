We have to provide voters a choice other than DMK: Seeman

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: It is not right for urban local body poll candidates to withdraw their nominations stating that the governing party will win anyway, said Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman during a press meet on Sunday. We have to provide the voters a choice other than the ruling party, he added.

Noting that his party was not able to conduct massive election campaign meetings due to Covid-19 restrictions, Seeman said, "We refrained from holding large gatherings due to the government's orders on the matter. When we raised the question as to why DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin were allowed to conduct large campaigns, the authorities told us that gatherings have been allowed, and NTK could also take out campaign meetings. However, it's too late now for planning large events."

When asked about AIADMK's allegations of corruption against the ruling party, the NTK leader claimed both parties had been involved in such activities. "It is true that the AIADMK, while heading the government, did not abduct or attack candidates of other parties. But even they used to threaten and take signatures from opposition candidates," he added.

Seeman also said his party enjoyed much acceptance among the people. "NTK got 1.1 per cent vote share in 2016 Assembly polls, and this increased to 7 per cent in the 2021 polls. We managed to get this much vote share even as popular film stars and influential political leaders were our competition," he recalled. Commenting on the Hijab issue, the NTK leader said wearing Hijab was a tradition that has been in place for decades now. "Every religion has their own traditions and they should be respected. Will everyone accept if students are restricted from wearing the sacred thread to schools and colleges," he asked.