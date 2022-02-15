STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK vs DMK: Protest in Coimbatore over ‘vehicle with utensils’

As they continued with the protest, police detained nine AIADMK workers, including spokesperson S Kalyanasundaram, and took them to Ramanathapuram police station.  

AIADMK party members staging a stir at Ramanathapuram station | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in the city on Monday after AIADMK cadres detained a vehicle carrying utensils near Sugunapuram and alleged that the utensils were brought by DMK workers to distribute to voters. 

They took the vehicle to Kuniyamuthur police station and staged a protest demanding action against those who procured the utensils. As they continued with the protest, police detained nine AIADMK workers, including spokesperson S Kalyanasundaram, and took them to Ramanathapuram police station.  

Condemning the action, AIADMK MLAs and workers gathered in front of the station. Former minister and senior leader SP Velumani visited the place and pacified the protesting MLAs.  Following this, they submitted petitions to district collector GS Sameeran and Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar.

Addressing media persons, Velumani accused police of foisting cases on AIADMK cadres. “Police are functioning like DMK cadre and accompanying them to distribute cash to voters. They are taking action against AIADMK members who try to lodge complaints. DMK has engaged prisoners and rowdies from Chennai, Karur and other districts to threaten us,” he said.

