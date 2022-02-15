DMK, AIADMK in race to capture Mettur municipality for third term

By Express News Service

SALEM: DMK and AIADMK are in a direct contest to capture the Mettur Municipality for the third time. The Dravidian majors won the municipality two times each since Mettur was upgraded as a municipality by the AIADMK government in 1994.

The first election to the municipality was held in 1996 and DMK's Kandhasamy was elected chairman. In 2001, AIADMK captured the chairman post and DMK wrested it in 2006. AIADMK won it back in 2011.

AIADMK sources said the party, which was in an alliance with PMK, is hoping to win in Mettur as it did in the Assembly elections in 2021. PMK, which has strong vote base in the district, is contesting alone this time.

DMK leaders are also confident of victory and pointed out that they lost the Assembly seat by 656 votes. DMK functionaries said they are confident of victory. "Women welcome us. After Sunday's announcement by Chief Minister that Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to women would be implemented soon will play a major role in our victory," said a functionary.

There are 30 wards in Mettur Municipality. DMK is contesting in 25 wards, and has allotted two seats to Congress, and one seat each to Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Communist Party of India.

The AIADMK is contesting in all 30 wards. The PMK is contesting in 25 wards while BJP is contesting in 13 wards. There are a total of 48,477 voters, including 23,324 male, 25,151 female and three third gender voters.

Talking about the civic issues, R Prasath, a resident of the town, said the bus stand in Mettur should be expanded. In many places roads were severely damaged due to underground drainage works. Since many wards do not have UGD network, sewage flows on the roads, he added.

T Kalaivani, another resident, said, "Everyone is saying we have the Mettur dam. Though we have the dam, we do not receive drinking water regularly. Also, we need street lights in all important places in the municipality."

A senior AIADMK functionary said during the AIADMK regime, UGD schemes at the cost of Rs 74 crore for Mettur municipality and provided basic amenities like road and street lights.

DMK cannot be cowed down: MP

DMK propaganda secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva said the party will not cow down to any threat. Speaking in a campaign meeting on Sunday, Siva said "The people who destroyed the State are now criticizing and threatening us via Union Government. We will not be afraid of it. We will fight with the union government for the welfare of the State."

Further, he said even though DMK won one seat in assembly elections in the district, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 510 crore worth of projets for Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC).