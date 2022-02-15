STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, AIADMK in race to capture Mettur municipality for third term

There are 30 wards in Mettur Municipality. DMK is contesting in 25 wards, and has allotted two seats to Congress, and one seat each to Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi, VCK and Communist Party of India.

Published: 15th February 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: DMK and AIADMK are in a direct contest to capture the Mettur Municipality for the third time. The Dravidian majors won the municipality two times each since Mettur was upgraded as a municipality by the AIADMK government in 1994.

The first election to the municipality was held in 1996 and DMK's Kandhasamy was elected chairman. In 2001, AIADMK captured the chairman post and DMK wrested it in 2006. AIADMK won it back in 2011.

AIADMK sources said the party, which was in an alliance with PMK, is hoping to win in Mettur as it did in the Assembly elections in 2021. PMK, which has strong vote base in the district, is contesting alone this time.

DMK leaders are also confident of victory and pointed out that they lost the Assembly seat by 656 votes. DMK functionaries said they are confident of victory. "Women welcome us. After Sunday's announcement by Chief Minister that Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to women would be implemented soon will play a major role in our victory," said a functionary.

There are 30 wards in Mettur Municipality. DMK is contesting in 25 wards, and has allotted two seats to Congress, and one seat each to Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Communist Party of India.

The AIADMK is contesting in all 30 wards. The PMK is contesting in 25 wards while BJP is contesting in 13 wards.  There are a total of 48,477 voters,  including 23,324 male, 25,151 female and three third gender voters.

Talking about the civic issues, R Prasath, a resident of the town, said the bus stand in Mettur should be expanded. In many places roads were severely damaged due to underground drainage works. Since many wards do not have UGD network, sewage flows on the roads, he added.

T Kalaivani, another resident, said, "Everyone is saying we have the Mettur dam. Though we have the dam, we do not receive drinking water regularly. Also, we need street lights in all important places in the municipality."

A senior AIADMK functionary said during the AIADMK regime, UGD schemes at the cost of Rs 74 crore for Mettur municipality and provided basic amenities like road and street lights.

DMK cannot be cowed down: MP

DMK propaganda secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva said the party will not cow down to any threat. Speaking in a campaign meeting on Sunday, Siva said "The people who destroyed the State are now criticizing and threatening us via Union Government. We will not be afraid of it. We will fight with the union government for the welfare of the State."

Further, he said even though DMK won one seat in assembly elections in the district, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 510 crore worth of projets for Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mettur municipality AIADMK DMK
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp