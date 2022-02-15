DMK government came to power by giving people false promises, says Ponar

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, while campaigning for BJP candidates in Tenkasi on Monday, alleged that DMK came to governance by giving the people of Tamil Nadu false promises.

Saying that it all started in the 1069s with the 'moonru padi arisi', he said they continue to give false promises. During the previous assembly election, the DMK promised `1,000 financial assistance to the women's family heads. However, it is yet to fulfil the same," he added.

Radhakrishnan alleged that the Tenkasi MP and MLA did not meet the voters after they were elected. "These representatives forgot people once they were elected. The residents of Tenkasi are facing several issues. If the BJP candidates would be elected, they will work to fulfil the demands of the residents without demanding bribes," he assured.

The former MP said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government had brought many welfare schemes for the people of this country. "Lakhs of people were provided with subsidised houses and toilets across India," he said.