Education denied to children on basis of attire: Kanimozhi on hijab row

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Referring to the Hijab controversy, MP Karunanidhi Kanimozhi on Monday asked when even family members should not impose any type of clothes on girls, why are strangers denying education to children on the basis of clothes they wear. The Parliamentarian was campaigning for DMK candidates in Surandai Municipality.

“Girls should be allowed to wear whatever they feel comfortable in. Unlike in Karnataka, the people in Tamil Nadu focus on jobs, health, education and gender equality. Communal division along the lines of religions will not work in Tamil Nadu. Ours would be the first State to oppose any undemocratic move of the Centre, as we did with Hindi imposition and NEET,” she added.

Upon questions from voters on the DMK’s promise to provide Rs 1,000 to all women family heads, she said, “It could not be immediately fulfilled as the previous AIADMK government left the State reeling under financial burden. As promised, the aid will provided soon.” She also said new industries would be brought to southern districts.