STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Education denied to children on basis of attire: Kanimozhi on hijab row

The Parliamentarian was campaigning for DMK candidates in Surandai Municipality.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Referring to the Hijab controversy, MP Karunanidhi Kanimozhi on Monday asked when even family members should not impose any type of clothes on girls, why are strangers denying education to children on the basis of clothes they wear. The Parliamentarian was campaigning for DMK candidates in Surandai Municipality.

“Girls should be allowed to wear whatever they feel comfortable in. Unlike in Karnataka, the people in Tamil Nadu focus on jobs, health, education and gender equality. Communal division along the lines of religions will not work in Tamil Nadu. Ours would be the first State to oppose any undemocratic move of the Centre, as we did with Hindi imposition and NEET,” she added. 

Upon questions from voters on the DMK’s promise to provide Rs 1,000 to all women family heads, she said, “It could not be immediately fulfilled as the previous AIADMK government left the State reeling under financial burden. As promised, the aid will provided soon.” She also said new industries would be brought to southern districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanimozhi Hijab row
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp