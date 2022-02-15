STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Chief Secretary appears before Sterlite firing probe panel

Vaidyanathan, who could not attend the previous phase for personal reasons, turned up to the commission for the 36th phase. Sources

Published: 15th February 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS official Girija Vaidyanathan | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Girija Vaidyanathan appeared before the One Man Commission, which has been probing into the police firing during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, during the 36th phase of investigation at its camp office on Monday.

The 36th phase of the investigation is scheduled for five days between February 14 and 18. The commission, chaired by the retired Justice Aruna Jegadeesan, summoned over seven bureaucrats, including the past Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Home Secretary Dr Niranjan Mardi, Director General of Police (DGP) TK Rajendran, Public Secretary Dr P Senthilkumar, ADGP (Law and Order) Vijayakumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (CBI- Special Crime Branch)Ravi, for an inquiry. Of them, Vaidyanathan Mardi and Rajendran had retired from the service.

Vaidyanathan, who could not attend the previous phase for personal reasons, turned up to the commission for the 36th phase. Sources said that the former Chief Secretary was questioned for over three hours on Monday, and following by her, Jegadeesan inquired the then ADGP Vijay Kumar.

 The commission, until the 35th phase of the investigation, has inquired about 1,042 witnesses, police and other officials, and recorded 1,516 documents.

