Hindi Imposition: Puducherry CM is the Centre's puppet, charges Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy is a silent spectator to the imposition of Hindi by the central BJP government and is the Centre's puppet, charged former CM Narayanasamy on Monday.

In a video release to mediapersons, he said that Hindi is being imposed through various programmes, as is evident from the Hunar Haat organised in Puducherry by Centre. The official languages of Puducherry such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English should only be allowed and not Hindi, he added. However, Congress will not object to those who wish to learn Hindi out of their own choice. So far, Congress and its allies have been opposing the imposition and they will continue to oppose it. Rangasamy must stop the Hindi imposition in Puducherry, otherwise Congress will take up the path of agitation to stop it , he said

The former CM charged the Central government with neglecting Puducherry. So far, not even a single new scheme or project has been granted by the Centre to the Union Territory, he said.

He accused Rangasamy of only giving assurances and he challenged Rangasamy to show one scheme that had been granted by the Centre after the NDA government took over the reins. All the schemes including the Smart City project, the high-bridge across Sankarabarani river at Ariyapalayam, port development under Sagarmala, the sandy beach through a beach nourishment project among others. All election promises made by the NDA leaders including Statehood, waiver of loans, inclusion in Finance commission, Special assistance remain unfulfilled, he charged, adding that even flood relief was not provided, he said.

Narayanasamy also sought the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his derogatory remarks made against AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, when the latter asked for evidence on surgical strikes in Parliament.