STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice on plea seeking compensation for death caused by flex board

Samikkannu claimed that the authorities ought to be held responsible for his wife's death, and requested the court to direct the government to pay compensation to his family.

Published: 15th February 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the State government on a man's plea seeking compensation saying his wife died last year after a condolence flex board fell on her. The petitioner, M Samikkannu of Pudukkottai, submitted that on April 27 last year, when his wife Vijayarani was returning home on a two-wheeler near Orathanadu in Thanjavur, a flex board fell on her and she sustained grievous injuries on her head. "Vijayarani succumbed to her injuries the next day. The High Court has repeatedly given directions to the government to prevent untoward incidents owing to installation of flex banners in public places," he added.

Samikkannu claimed that the authorities ought to be held responsible for his wife's death, and requested the court to direct the government to pay compensation to his family. Hearing the plea, Justice Abdul Quddhose issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to March 7 for filing of counter affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court flex board
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp