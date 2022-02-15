Notice on plea seeking compensation for death caused by flex board

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the State government on a man's plea seeking compensation saying his wife died last year after a condolence flex board fell on her. The petitioner, M Samikkannu of Pudukkottai, submitted that on April 27 last year, when his wife Vijayarani was returning home on a two-wheeler near Orathanadu in Thanjavur, a flex board fell on her and she sustained grievous injuries on her head. "Vijayarani succumbed to her injuries the next day. The High Court has repeatedly given directions to the government to prevent untoward incidents owing to installation of flex banners in public places," he added.

Samikkannu claimed that the authorities ought to be held responsible for his wife's death, and requested the court to direct the government to pay compensation to his family. Hearing the plea, Justice Abdul Quddhose issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to March 7 for filing of counter affidavit.