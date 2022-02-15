Parivar Dairies case: CBI to file counter in accused's plea to defreeze bank account

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought response from the CBI on a petition filed by one of the accused in the Parivar Dairies financial fraud case. Rakesh Singh Narwaria, one of the alleged directors of Parivar Dairies and Allied Limited, filed the petition seeking direction to defreeze his bank account.

According to the CBI, Narwaria, along with several others, had cheated 17,379 depositors of a total Rs 49,76,53,691 after promising them lucrative returns. The agency had already filed a charge sheet and further investigation is under way. In this situation, Narwaria, who was granted bail in September last year, has moved court to get his account defreezed, claiming he is unable to carry out his day to day activities.

The plea was opposed by Assistant Solicitor General L Victoria Gowri, who represents the CBI in the case. Following directions of the High Court Bench last year, an arbitration committee under a retired High Court Judge was formed and the same is taking steps to refund the deposits made by the investors to the company, Gowri pointed out and sought time to file a counter affidavit in the matter. Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the plea, told the CBI to file its counter and adjourned the case to February 21.