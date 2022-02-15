Pending salaries: Puducherry's anganwadi workers stage dharna

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After their services were regularised in October, the joy of 393 Anganwadi workers knew no bounds. But, four months on, workers are set to stage a dharna as they are yet to receive their salaries.

According to Murugaveni, Treasurer of the Anganwadi Workers Association, these 393 Anganwadi workers had been absorbed as multipurpose helpers and coordinators in the Puducherry corporation for the development of women and differently-abled persons. But, there has been no salary for them, she said. The orders were issued on October 10, 2021 by the then-Managing Director of the Corporation, S Asokan, that came into effect on September 16, 2021.

According to sources, the absorption of these Anganwadi workers as multipurpose helpers has not come into force due to some technical issues.

A fresh proposal is being processed and a notification will be issued after approval from the finance department and the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. In accordance with the provisions of the order, the government provides the salary.

The delay has been on account of the file being returned with queries a few times. Now it is currently with the L-G.

These Anganwadi workers have been also involved in the implementation of various government programs and have been deployed to Covid-19 duties. However, despite being on a dharna, they have been fulfilling their duties even after office timings.