STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pending salaries: Puducherry's anganwadi workers stage dharna

According to sources,  the absorption of these Anganwadi workers as multipurpose helpers has not come into force due to some technical issues.

Published: 15th February 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After their services were regularised in October, the joy of 393 Anganwadi workers knew no bounds. But, four months on, workers are set to stage a dharna as they are yet to receive their salaries.

According to Murugaveni, Treasurer of the Anganwadi Workers Association, these 393 Anganwadi workers had been absorbed as multipurpose helpers and  coordinators in the Puducherry corporation for the development of women and differently-abled persons. But, there has been no salary for them, she said. The orders were issued on October 10, 2021 by the then-Managing Director of the Corporation, S Asokan, that came into effect on September 16, 2021.

According to sources,  the absorption of these Anganwadi workers as multipurpose helpers has not come into force due to some technical issues.

A fresh proposal is being processed and a notification will be issued after approval from the finance department and the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. In accordance with the provisions of the order, the government provides the salary.

The delay has been on account of the file being returned with queries a few times. Now it is currently with the L-G.

These Anganwadi workers have been also involved in the implementation of various government programs and have been deployed to Covid-19 duties. However, despite being on a dharna, they have been fulfilling their duties even after office timings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi workers multipurpose helpers Pending salaries
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp