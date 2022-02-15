STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police working for DMK, charges EPS

AIADMK joint coordinator and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday accused police personnel of carrying out orders issued by DMK leaders.

former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigns in support of AIADMK candidates in Coimbatore | kk sundar/Express

By Express News Service

Speaking in a campaign meeting, Palaniswami recalled an incident that occurred earlier in the day at Sugunapuram when a group of AIADMK cadres detained a vehicle in which DMK cadres were allegedly taking utensils to distribute to voters. “Instead of taking action against the accused, police secured the complainant, Kalyanasundaram, who is an AIADMK functionary. Till now (Monday evening) police is silent on the complaint,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami accused the DMK of resorting to unfair practices to win the local body elections. 
“DMK cadres are indulging in cheap politics and threatening our candidates. Police are foisting cases on our workers who point out mistakes committed by them,” Palaniswami said. “When AIADMK was in power, the State remained peaceful. However law and order situation in the State has deteriorated now,” the former chief minister said.

Speaking in a meeting at Tiruppur, Palaniswami said the DMK government has not done anything to stop increasing prices of cotton yarn, which have hurt the garment sector.

