Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Quota draws women’s political power out of shadows

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The hustle and bustle of election campaigns is different this time, largely because women are at the forefront.

It’s not just that these are the first urban local body polls since 50 per cent of seats were reserved for women, but also that more women are participating in political activities overall.

They’re coming out in large numbers to canvas, and more young girls, too, are now politically inclined.

Half of the 12,825 posts up for grabs in the election to be held on Saturday, feature women candidates such as 22-year-old Nilavarasi Durairaj, who is contesting on a DMK ticket from Ward 136 in Chennai.

“My father has been with the DMK for 35 years. I have seen him serving people since my birth, and that mindset has been ingrained in me. Now, thanks to the reservation for women, and push for youngsters, I got an opportunity to contest. If elected, my priority would be to improve stormwater drainage,” said the BCom graduate.

She is pursuing a CMA, and plans to complete her academics simultaneously.

“Just as one does an MBA while working, I will serve the people while focusing on my education too.”

In Thanjavur, the heavily pregnant Dr Anjugam Boopathy campaigned until she was ready to give birth. Contesting from Ward 51 on a DMK ticket, the gynaecologist attracted several women in her campaigns, highlighting that even being merely hours away from delivery couldn’t keep her political dreams away.

She gave birth to a boy on February 12, an hour after her campaign ended.

“She canvassed door-to-door in the morning, and gave birth in the afternoon. We have seen several women campaigning this time. It’s a welcome change,” said Anjugam’s husband, Vetri Kumar. Anjugam had contested the Assembly polls in 2016.

‘Concept of politics being a male bastion being challenged in civic polls’

Earlier too, women would campaign, but not in such large numbers. Many working women too are going out to support their friends, before and after work.

Activists believe this changes the concept of politics being a male bastion. From being passive recipients of poll promises, women are now becoming the ones making the promises.

“This is a big change in electoral politics. It’s a fine example of the concept of reservation. In a suppressed society, reservation is a tool for empowerment. Since women deal more with micro-level matters, they will be better administrators too, as sanitation and water issues affect them the most,” said Oviya, a social activist.

“My ward has been earmarked for women. It is inspiring to see so many women come to our house to seek votes. I too would like to enter politics later,” said Revathy, a young girl in Tiruchy.

Mallika Ganesan, BJP’s candidate from Ward 18 in Pudukkottai, who is contesting for the first time, said, “Even if we get a small post, we must perform well and make changes. It’s endearing to see the number of women contesting. I hope to solve the water issues in our ward.”

Similarly, contesting from Ward 51 in Madurai is K Poongothai, on an MNM ticket.

“My sister will definitely be one of the winners on an MNM ticket from Madurai. She knows the ward in and out, having lived here all her life. She will focus on water and roads,” said Nammavar Senthil, Poongothai’s brother.

Many girls in their 20s have been fielded by various parties.

The oldest candidate is 94-year-old social activist Kamakshi Subramanian, who is contesting as an independent from Ward 174 in Chennai.