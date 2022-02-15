STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu records 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Fresh COVID-19 cases have been on the downward graph since February 9 with 3,971 cases and on Monday the infections declined to 1,634 and further to 1,325 today.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Coronavirus positive cases continued to dip in Tamil Nadu with the state registering 1,325 new infections on Tuesday as against 1,634 on Monday, and 14 deaths, thus taking the overall count to 34,39,221 and the toll to 37,946.

With 5,894 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged following treatment today, the cumulative recoveries increased to 33,69,907 while the total active cases, including isolation, as of today further decreased to 31,368 from 35,951 on Monday, according to a bulletin from the state Health department.

Fresh COVID-19 cases have been on the downward graph since February 9 with 3,971 cases and on Monday the infections declined to 1,634 and further to 1,325 today.

Chennai and Coimbatore, among the 38 districts, too saw a marginal decrease to 303 and 231 fresh cases, respectively, from 341 and 305 new infections, respectively, on Monday.

Chengalpattu recorded 113 cases while Erode registered 82 infections. Perambalur is the lone district which registered a single case while 12 other districts saw cases in single digits.

The remaining districts recorded new infections below 100. With 891 people getting discharged today, Chennai's total recoveries increased to 7,33,299 and the fatalities including 2 deaths today, increased to 9,048. The metro accounted for 7,47,494 positive cases while the active cases stood at 5,147, the bulletin said.

