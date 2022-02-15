STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'What happened to Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women?': TN BJP chief's poser for DMK

He exhorted the public to vote for BJP candidates in the urban local body elections to ensure that the funds allocated for various schemes by the Union government reach the people without any leakage

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: What happened to the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women promised by the DMK in its assembly election manifesto, questioned BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday.

Campaigning for BJP candidates contesting in the Thanjavur city corporation election, he said only after the public raised questions about the scheme did the Chief Minister start talking about it in the last two days.

Annamalai questioned how the government could implement the scheme immediately without budget allocation and issuing of a government order for it.

Annamalai further added that the BJP in the state had taken the achievements of the Union government to each household and there is overwhelming support for the party as each household benefited from at least one scheme of the Centre.

He exhorted the public to vote for BJP candidates in the urban local body elections to ensure that the funds allocated for various schemes by the Union government reach the people without any leakage.

Annamalai also exhorted the BJP cadre to visit each and every household in the last leg of the campaign as there were only three days left for campaigning.

