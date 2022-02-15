STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman seeks CB-CID probe into son's death

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan issued notice to the police and directed them to file a status report on the investigation.

Published: 15th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed Madurai police to file status report on a petition filed by a woman alleging that her son died by suicide last month owing to police harassment. According to the petitioner, M Rengammal of Madurai, Tallakulam police assaulted her son Easwaran (34) and threatened him.

"Since the allegations are against Tallakulam police, it would not be appropriate to permit them to continue the investigation into Easwaran's death," she added and sought a CB-CID probe. Hearing the plea, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan issued notice to the police and directed them to file a status report on the investigation. He further told them not to file a final report in the case till the next hearing on February 28.

