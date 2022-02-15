YouTuber accused of cheating investors

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A YouTuber has been accused of cheating several investors of crores of rupees by announcing lucrative returns on investment. The issue came to light when a group of people petitioned the district collector on Monday seeking action against the YouTuber.

In the petition, the people said P Vimal Kumar, who runs the YouTube channel Mr Money, invited viewers to invest money in his firm in return for high interest. K Murugan, a resident of Ramanathapuram district, said, "Vimal Kumar contacted us over the mobile phone and asked is to take part in his live shows. Later, he invited us to invest."

"He appointed several agents and asked them to bring many investors. He promised us Rs 1,800 a month for ten months if we invested Rs 10,000," said another petitioner. Murugan added that Vimal could not be contacted of late as he had switched off his phone and shut down his office in Kalapatti.

Sources said district collector G S Sameeran forwarded the petition to Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar.