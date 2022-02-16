STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First all-women Army team begins sailing expedition

The event by the Army Adventure Wing Southern Command Sailing Node and EME Sailing Association aims to attract women to join the sport. 

Published: 16th February 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan with the all-women army expedition team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first-ever All-Women Officers Offshore Sailing Expedition of the Indian Army was flagged off by the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan from the Chennai port on  Tuesday.

Maj Mukta S Gautam from the Corps of EMEs is leading the expedition with a team of Majors (Priya Semwal, Priya Das, Rashmil Sangwan, Arpita Dwivedi and Sanjana Mittal) and Captains (Jyoti Singh, Malvika Rawat, Shubham Solanki and Sonal Goyal). The Officers were trained in bluewater sailing. Soundararajan said the expedition demonstrates the strength of women army officers.

