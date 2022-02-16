First all-women Army team begins sailing expedition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first-ever All-Women Officers Offshore Sailing Expedition of the Indian Army was flagged off by the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan from the Chennai port on Tuesday.

The event by the Army Adventure Wing Southern Command Sailing Node and EME Sailing Association aims to attract women to join the sport.

Maj Mukta S Gautam from the Corps of EMEs is leading the expedition with a team of Majors (Priya Semwal, Priya Das, Rashmil Sangwan, Arpita Dwivedi and Sanjana Mittal) and Captains (Jyoti Singh, Malvika Rawat, Shubham Solanki and Sonal Goyal). The Officers were trained in bluewater sailing. Soundararajan said the expedition demonstrates the strength of women army officers.