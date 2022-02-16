STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala officials’ Mullaiperiyar dam visit irks OPS

Published: 16th February 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Mullaiperiyar dam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday charged that the DMK government has remained a mere spectator to the recent inspection of the Mullaiperiyar dam and sluice gates by Kerala government officials.

In a statement here, Panneerselvam said the dam was owned, maintained and operated by the Tamil Nadu government and Kerala officials inspecting it was condemnable. These moves by the Kerala government should be nipped in the bud. Ignoring such inspections would lead to Kerala staking a claim to the dam in the coming years, he added.

Panneerselvam said such visits without prior permission should be prevented and alleged that the rights of Tamil Nadu over Mullaiperiyar dam had been given up one by one since the DMK came into power.

