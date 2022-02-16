Row after DMK MLA receives main accused in Thanjavur suicide case outside jail

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK’s Tiruchy MLA Inigo Irudayaraj welcoming Sahaya Mary, the main accused in the Thanjavur girl suicide case, outside the Tiruchy women prison has sparked outrage on social media. Sahaya Mary, warden of the hostel in which the girl stayed, was released on bail on Saturday evening, following a Thanjavur court order on February 7.

Inigo Irudayaraj had welcomed her by presenting a shawl and posted the pictures on his Facebook page on Sunday morning. His post read: “Even at 62 years, Sahaya Mary has dedicated her life for the education of the rural poor children...Without seeking medical excuses like others, trusting our judicial system she faced the charges legally...Justice will prevail. We will continue to work and preserve religious harmony.” The pictures caught the attention of netizens, especially BJP supporters, who questioned as to how a legislator can openly welcome an accused while investigation is still underway.

DMK supporters were seen replying with proof of instances when politicians had met accused in cases. Though intense campaigns for the urban local bodies were going on, BJP leaders of Tamil Nadu, including its State president K Annamalai, who raised the conversion charge in the suicide case, have remained tight-lipped about the DMK MLA’s action. When contacted Inigo Irudayaraj said he did not want to give an interview in this connection. DMK leader in Tiruchy K N Nehru could not be reached for a comment.

CBI registers abetment to suicide case

Thanjavur: The CBI on Tuesday registered a case in connection with the suicide of the 17-year-old girl in Michaelpatti. This follows the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on January 31, transferring the case from Tirukkattupalli police to the CBI. The case registered by the CBI is based on a report filed by Tirukkattupalli police on January 16, which, in turn, is based on a statement given by the girl to the police at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The CBI registered the case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child), and Section 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 75, 82 (i) of the Juvenile Justice Act. The girl, studying in Class 12 and staying in a hostel, had consumed herbicide and died at hospital on January 19 . She named hostel warden Sahaya Mary (62) in her statement and said she consumed the herbicide owing to mental stress caused by works assigned to her by warden, The warden was arrested and later enlarged on bail. The girl’s father filed a petition in the Madras HC pleading transfer of the case to CBI and alleged that an attempt was made to convert the girl to Christianity.