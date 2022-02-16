STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal sand mining: Bail for Kerala Bishop, priests

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and five priests who were recently arrested by the CB-CID

Published: 16th February 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:20 AM

Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and five priests who were recently arrested by the CB-CID in the Kallidaikurichi illegal sand mining case.

Justice K Murali Shankar, passing the orders on a joint bail petition, also permitted Bishop Irenios and Fr T Jose Chamakalayil to appear before the probing officers only as and when required, since they had submitted that they were undergoing treatment for cancer.

