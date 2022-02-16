Illegal sand mining: Bail for Kerala Bishop, priests
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and five priests who were recently arrested by the CB-CID in the Kallidaikurichi illegal sand mining case.
Justice K Murali Shankar, passing the orders on a joint bail petition, also permitted Bishop Irenios and Fr T Jose Chamakalayil to appear before the probing officers only as and when required, since they had submitted that they were undergoing treatment for cancer.