Tamil Nadu: Revision test marks won’t affect Class 10, 12 final results

This comes in the wake of many question papers being leaked lately, including of the Physics exam, which is to be conducted on Wednesday.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VELLORE: The School Education Department on Tuesday clarified that the marks of the revision exams, which are being conducted for Classes 10 and 12, will not be included in the final examination results. 

This comes in the wake of many question papers being leaked lately, including of the Physics exam, which is to be conducted on Wednesday. Earlier, there was speculation that the marks of the revision exams might be included in the final results, as many schools remained shut due to the pandemic.

“Parents need not fear. Revision examinations are being conducted to prepare the students for the Board exams and the results of these exams will not affect the final results in any way. The exam is solely for revision, so that the students can learn time management,” said an official, from the School Education department. 

T’malai CEO placed under suspension

Meanwhile, the school education department on Tuesday suspended the Tiruvannamalai Chief Educational Officer S Arul Selvam in connection with the leaking of question papers. A release said the suspended CEO has been replaced by the CEO of Villupuram district K Krishnapriya.

Official sources said instead of distributing the question papers on the day of the exams, they were shared a week before the tests in violation of norms. The leaked papers for the Class 10 and 12 revision exams had surfaced on social media.

Following this, on Monday, a probe was launched, which revealed that the question papers were leaked from two schools in Tiruvannamalai - Auxilium Matriculation higher secondary school in Polur and Hashiny International matriculation higher secondary school in Vandavasi. Criminal action will be taken on those involved, including the authorities of the schools, sources said.

