TN BJP leader pulled up for misleading Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Issuing a strict warning against placing misleading, wrong and incorrect statements before the court, the Madras High Court on Tuesday imposed costs on three petitioners, including a top leader of the BJP.

The division bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on Syed Ibrahim, national secretary of the BJP’s minorities wing, for suppressing facts and filing a plea to lift curbs on him for campaigning in ward 95 of Coimbatore Corporation.

He alleged the police did not allow him to enter the ward at the instigation of the ruling party. However, Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram said the police had forewarned him against entering sensitive places without providing prior intimation on his programme. A case was already booked against him but hiding this, he filed a plea.

The judges also imposed costs of Rs 5,000 on Sathishkumar, an Independent candidate, for seeking orders to install CCTV cameras and live-stream the polls. They dismissed the petition and instructed the petitioner’s counsel to study the matter before arguing.

The high court also imposed costs of Rs 5,000 on another petitioner, N Sundaram, for filing a petition seeking CCTV camera surveillance.