Unlike DMK, AIADMK fulfils election promises: EPS

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUCHY: Various projects for development were implemented under the Smart City scheme during the AIADMK regime, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Campaigning in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam for party candidates contesting in the urban local body polls, he said Rs 1,000 crore was allocated by Union and State governments for the scheme. Palaniswami also listed schemes implemented in Thanjavur district during AIADMK regime such as opening the Government Agriculture College and Veterinary College, laying the Thanjavur ring road, and building bridges.

“During the AIADMK regime, Cauvery delta districts, including Thanjavur, were declared protected agricultural zones so no hydrocarbon projects are implemented. Farm loans given through cooperative societies were also waived twice. Right from the days of our party founder and leader MG Ramachandran, AIADMK has been fulfilling all promises made during elections, unlike the DMK. The ruling party has failed to fulfil its promises like Rs 1,000 per month for women, Rs 100 subsidy for LPG cylinders and reducing the diesel price,” Palaniswami said.

After campaigning for party candidates in Tiruchy, Palaniswami took part in a meeting at Mannarpuram in the evening. He said, “Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin contradict each other on the percentage of poll promises fulfilled. Out of the 525 poll promises given by the DMK, Stalin says 70 per cent have been fulfilled while Udhayanidhi says 90 per cent have been fulfilled. Which is true?”