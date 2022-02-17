Cash for vote: Poll officials search house of EPS’ aide

By Express News Service

SALEM: A flying squad on Wednesday conducted a search at the residence of Tamil Nadu Apex Cooperative Bank chairman R Elangovan at PN Palayam near Attur allegedly following a complaint that AIADMK functionaries were planning to distribute money and gifts to voters in Attur and Narasingapuram.

Elangovan (57) is also the secretary of Salem rural Amma Peravai unit. The raid continued for more than one hour and officials found Rs 50,000 and seized it. As news spread, AIADMK workers gathered in the locality and raised slogans against police.

Elangovan is a close aide of former Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. The DVAC had registered a disproportionate assets case against Elangovan (57), his son E Praveen Kumar (27). During a search on October 22 on premises linked to them, foreign currency worth Rs 5.5 lakh, documents for shares worth Rs 25 crore and foreign shares valued at `45 crore were identified.

EPS will be jailed for graft soon: Udhaya

Salem: Sharpening his attack against Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the former chief minister and his assistant Elangovan will soon be jailed for corruption. Addressing a campaign meeting at Attur, he said, the AIADMK government failed to handle Covid efficiently.