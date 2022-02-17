STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC bench holds meet on curbing frivolous PILs

A bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy has started the exercise last week after taking over the portfolio on February 7.

Published: 17th February 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bid to curb frivolous Public Interest Litigations, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has been holding discussions for fixing criteria for filing, listing or hearing PILs by division bench. A bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy has started the exercise last week after taking over the portfolio on February 7.

The judges, who were also assigned with hearing writ appeals (from year 2018) and contempt petitions, felt that many PILs were based on personal interests of the litigants. Some of the PILs listed before the bench could be heard by a single judge and by filing PILs directly before the division bench, the litigants also lose the opportunity to appeal against the ruling of a single judge, the judges said.

An advocate, however, pointed out that if petitions involving public interest are listed before a single bench, the judge usually transfers them to division bench. To provide clarity on filing or listing PILs, and to decide whether such petitions must be listed before a single judge or a bench, Justices Upadhyay and Ramasamy held a discussion with advocates on Wednesday.  After eliciting views of Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan and advocate T Mohan, the judges adjourned the discussion to next Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp