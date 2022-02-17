Madras HC bench holds meet on curbing frivolous PILs

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bid to curb frivolous Public Interest Litigations, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has been holding discussions for fixing criteria for filing, listing or hearing PILs by division bench. A bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy has started the exercise last week after taking over the portfolio on February 7.

The judges, who were also assigned with hearing writ appeals (from year 2018) and contempt petitions, felt that many PILs were based on personal interests of the litigants. Some of the PILs listed before the bench could be heard by a single judge and by filing PILs directly before the division bench, the litigants also lose the opportunity to appeal against the ruling of a single judge, the judges said.

An advocate, however, pointed out that if petitions involving public interest are listed before a single bench, the judge usually transfers them to division bench. To provide clarity on filing or listing PILs, and to decide whether such petitions must be listed before a single judge or a bench, Justices Upadhyay and Ramasamy held a discussion with advocates on Wednesday. After eliciting views of Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan and advocate T Mohan, the judges adjourned the discussion to next Wednesday.