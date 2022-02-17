STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Poll code keeps Dharmapuri cattle traders on tenterhooks

Dairy farmers said, as only limited cash of Rs 50,000 can be carried by buyers, they have been facing losses as farmers fear money would be confiscated during checks.

Published: 17th February 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With the model code of conduct in force, the cattle trade has taken a hit.  Dairy farmers said, as only limited cash of Rs 50,000 can be carried by buyers, they have been facing losses as farmers fear money would be confiscated during checks.

P Vivekanandan, a resident of Harur, told TNIE, "One of the most famous markets in Dharmapuri district is the Wednesday cattle market near Gopinathampatti. Every week, nearly 300 to 500 cattle are sold in the market. During festival season, over a thousand cattle are sold. On average Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh is made in total by the farmers. But over the past few weeks, the sales have dropped by more than 50 per cent. Last week, only around Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh of trade was made. We believe this is because of the MCC.”

Ramchandiran, a cattle owner said, "We do most of our saving in chits, where there are no proper documents authenticating ownership of money. So, many farmers are unwilling to participate in the cattle markets. Even sellers are unwilling to go to the market as they believe that their cows or oxen will not fetch a good price. And because of this, the cattle trade has been low. But after the elections, we believe that there will be a massive boon."

Nandhakumar, a resident of Bommidi, said apart from the Gopinathamapatti market, minor markets in Pennagaram, Bommidi, Nallampalli are also affected. “Selling milch animals is the livelihood for many. On average, a healthy goat can be sold for Rs 8,000 and a good cow can be sold for over Rs 15,000. Now, because of the people's interest in native variety cattle, they boast even higher prices. But, as these trades do not have a bill or receipt, sellers fear that their money would be taken by the flying squad.”

When TNIE spoke to district administration officials, they said, "The State Election Commission has mandated the rules to ensure that a fair election is undertaken. As of right now, we are working in accordance with the guidelines. Hence, we cannot comment on the matter."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
model code of conduct cattle traders State Election Commission
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp