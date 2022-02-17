STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strip poll posters off public walls, orders Madras HC

"Violation of the order will be dealt with by contempt (of court) action," the bench warned, and posted the matter to February 21 for a report on the compliance with the order.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Election posters on public walls must be taken down, and the charges for the removal are to be recovered from the candidates concerned, the Madras High Court told the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday.

Emphasising that public walls should not be disfigured, the court passed the order on a petition filed by an AIADMK candidate, who alleged DMK workers had affixed posters over those his party had pasted for the urban local body elections.

Besides removing the posters on public walls, the officials concerned must find out if permission was granted to paste them on walls of private buildings, the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said. 

“Violation of the order will be dealt with by contempt (of court) action,” the bench warned, and posted the matter to February 21 for a report on the compliance with the order.

‘DMK used muscle power to tear posters’

The petitioner, P Arumugam, who is contesting the GCC elections in ward 117 (Teynampet) on an AIADMK ticket, said his opponent from the DMK is misusing his power to cause interference, thereby affecting his democratic rights.

He further alleged the police didn’t take any action based on his complaints, while people from the DMK used muscle power and political influence to tear posters his supporters had pasted and affixed new ones. He prayed for orders to the election authorities and police to deploy additional personnel in the ward, and ensure the polling is captured on CCTV cameras.

