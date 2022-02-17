STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN civic polls: Another DMK candidate dies of heart attack in Erode

Azhagesan alias Sittu Reddy is a candidate for Ward 2 of Ammapet Town Panchayat in the district's Bhavani taluk. This is the second death of a DMK candidate in Erode district in the last two days.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ERODE: A 52-year-old DMK candidate for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu died apparently due to a heart attack here on Thursday, officials said.

Azhagesan alias Sittu Reddy, a candidate for Ward 2 of Ammapet Town Panchayat in the district's Bhavani taluk, died due to a sudden heart attack. This is the second death of a DMK candidate in Erode district in the last two days.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) officials, Azhagesan filed his nomination for the ward and his candidature was also accepted.

Officials said he developed chest pain on Thursday morning and was rushed to a private hospital in Bhoodapadi village and was further referred to another private hospital in Anthiyur.

Doctors said he had died on the way to the hospital.

After informing election officials, they recorded the death of the candidate and said no election for Ward 2 in Ammapet would be conducted on February 19.

A fresh date to hold an election for the particular ward will be announced later by the SEC.

The body was taken to his house by his family members and other DMK members of the area by noon.

Earlier, 51-year-old Ayyappan, who was the DMK candidate for Athani Ward 3 in Anthiyur taluk, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Civic polls TN DMK death
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp