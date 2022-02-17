STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN local body polls: EVM lists names in alphabetical order, candidates of major parties feel heat

According to election commission rules, names of candidates of recognised national and State parties appear first in alphabetic order on EVMs in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 17th February 2022

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Candidates of all major political parties across Tamil Nadu face a new challenge in the urban local body polls as SEC has listed their names in alphabetical order on EVMs and not on the basis of their parties’ names.  

According to election commission rules, names of candidates of recognised national and State parties appear first in alphabetic order on EVMs in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. But since this rule is not applicable for local body polls, candidates of bigger parties, too, are forced to educate voters on spotting their names on EVMs.  

A DMK candidate contesting in the Tiruchy City Corporation said, “Generally our focus would be on poll promises and symbols because our names will be within the top four slots. In this election, however, we do not have that advantage and we are forced to advise people on where our symbol will be placed on the EVMs.”  

A senior official overseeing the election in the district said, “Although candidates have the advantage of using their registered party symbol, they do not get the advantage of getting their name on top on EVMs. All candidates are treated like independents and their names are fixed on EVMs only in alphabetic order.” While this is a fresh challenge for candidates belonging to registered political parties, several independents said they are used to the task. 

Mohammed Abbas, an independent candidate contesting in ward 29, said, “Usually, we can only hope that we get slotted in places that are easier for people to remember. This time, I have been allotted the tenth slot in the machine. During all campaigns, I have been repeatedly telling people to look for the tenth button.”

