TN local body polls: Stalin afraid to meet TN voters, says EPS

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The DMK came to power riding on a wave of false promises, AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. Speaking in a campaign meeting at Hosur, Palaniswami said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has not been physically campaigning for the local body election as he is afraid of meeting the people because he did not fulfil poll promises.”

“While campaigning for Assembly elections, Stalin promised to waive jewel loans taken in cooperative banks for up to five sovereigns. But only 13 lakh people have been identified as eligible out of 48 lakh who mortgaged jewels,” he said, adding the AIADMK fulfilled all its promises. “AIADMK government distributed books, uniform and bicycles to school students. Also, laptops were given to 52 lakh students, “ he said.

Further, Palaniswami said, “DMK is not a political party, but a corporate company where hard workers do not have a place. Eight former AIADMK ministers are ministers in the DMK government. They paid their share and are occupying high positions in the party.”

Woman quits IT job in UK to enter election

Tenkasi: A 32-year-old woman has quit her lucrative IT sector job in the United Kingdom to enter the fray for councillor post in Courtallam town panchayat election. Forgoing her job that paid Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, S Rathi Shekar took the poll plunge in order to follow in the footsteps of her father.

“My father N Shekar, an AIADMK functionary, was a councillor in Courtallam town panchayat. Even my grandfather and grandmother had worked as sanitary officer and manager respectively in the panchayat office,” Rathi told TNIE. While she was working from home owing to the pandemic, Shekar requested her to contest the polls as the ward was allotted to women.