Water, roads key poll issues in Coimbatore city

Aravind Raj

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Decent roads and improved drinking water supply top the list of priorities of voters in Coimbatore. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), which is one of the oldest and largest corporations in Tamil Nadu, comprises five zones of 20 wards each. Though it is the second most developed city in the State, after Chennai, in terms of infrastructure, job opportunities and lifestyle, civic amenities in Coimbatore do not match with that of the capital city.

R Raveendran, secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) told TNIE "A host of issues await the mayor and the new Corporation council. Underground drainage works are being carried out for more than a decade and they must be completed soon. As the Corporation cannot dump the city's wastes in the Vellalore dump yard anymore, it has to find an alternate place. Also, the water supply needs to be improved. The roads are in a bad shape and are in dire need of repair works."

As part of the long term plan, he said, the council must revive the dredge and revive the Sanganoor canal. Roads should be laid on the banks to reduce traffic congestion, he suggested.

S Prashant, an environmental activist said only bunds are worked upon under the Smart Cities mission and nothing is being done to rejuvenate water bodies. "The water bodies need to be cleaned and kept clear of hyacinth. Most importantly, sewage flow into water bodies must be stopped," he added.

Mrithula, an entrepreneur in Ram Nagar said, " Coimbatore being an industrialised city, the floating population is increasing every day. The need of the hour is parking space. As vehicles on the roads are rising at a staggering rate, building flyovers alone won't be enough. The new council must ensure they introduce paid parking and introduce private players to avoid irregular parking on the road."