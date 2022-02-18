STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Atrocities mark DMK rule in Tamil Nadu: EPS, OPS

“The nine-month DMK rule was marked by violence and atrocities committed by them.

Published: 18th February 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday appealed to the urban voters to choose the Two Leaves symbol to rein in the DMK which came to power by giving false promises. 

“The nine-month DMK rule was marked by violence and atrocities committed by them.  If they are elected to the urban local bodies, they will behave like tributary kings and their history tells us this,” they added. 
Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said the DMK had promised scrapping NEET, jewel loan waiver, educational loan waiver, Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of families, Rs 100 subsidy for cooking gas, waiver of agriculture loan, etc. Now, they postpone fulfilling these promises. 

Meanwhile, the AIADMK and DMK also sparred over the 2017 Jallikattu protest. CM MK Stalin, during his virtual campaign in Madurai on February 14, had charged that AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam, when he was the CM during the 2017 Jallikattu protests, described the protesters on Marina as anti-nationals, anti-socials and terrorists.  

Condemning this, Panneerselvam said: “Just after the Ordinance for restoring Jallikattu was promulgated, the frontline leaders of the protest asked the agitators to give up the stir. However, a section of people continued the protest. I had only explained these developments.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami DMK TN Local Body Polls 2022 Local body polls Tamil Nadu Local body elections rural body polls Urban body polls
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp