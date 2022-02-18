Atrocities mark DMK rule in Tamil Nadu: EPS, OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday appealed to the urban voters to choose the Two Leaves symbol to rein in the DMK which came to power by giving false promises.

“The nine-month DMK rule was marked by violence and atrocities committed by them. If they are elected to the urban local bodies, they will behave like tributary kings and their history tells us this,” they added.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said the DMK had promised scrapping NEET, jewel loan waiver, educational loan waiver, Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of families, Rs 100 subsidy for cooking gas, waiver of agriculture loan, etc. Now, they postpone fulfilling these promises.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK and DMK also sparred over the 2017 Jallikattu protest. CM MK Stalin, during his virtual campaign in Madurai on February 14, had charged that AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam, when he was the CM during the 2017 Jallikattu protests, described the protesters on Marina as anti-nationals, anti-socials and terrorists.

Condemning this, Panneerselvam said: “Just after the Ordinance for restoring Jallikattu was promulgated, the frontline leaders of the protest asked the agitators to give up the stir. However, a section of people continued the protest. I had only explained these developments.”