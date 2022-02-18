STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patient takes ambulance for a ride in Coimbatore hospital, rams vehicles

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a turn of events, a 25-year-old youth, who went for treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), drove off an ambulance attached with 108 emergency services from the hospital premises on Thursday afternoon, and was again admitted to the hospital in a few hours after meeting with an accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Thilagar was intellectually challenged and was addicted to alcohol.

According to sources, on Thursday afternoon, 108 staff attended to the youth at the Flower Market area after they received information that a person was lying on the roadside with severe injuries. The ambulance staff, who provided him with first aid, brought him to CMCH. Doctors treated him at the hospital asked him to wait at the OP ward.

However, the youth took an ambulance that had just arrived from Tiruppur district when the staff were busy admitting another patient. The youth drove the vehicle towards Townhall.

Upon noticing the missing vehicle, the staff and security persons chased the youth on vehicles.

After reaching Langa Corner Subway Bridge, Thilagar took the route on the wrong side. Traffic police who was in the signal allowed the ambulance thinking it was on the way to attend an emergency call. But, they realised they were wrong after they saw the staff chasing the vehicle, sources added.

Meanwhile, the police said, the youth drove the ambulance in a rash manner, dashed a few vehicles that came in opposite direction and halted the vehicle only after colliding head-on with a government bus coming from Kanuvai.

The front portions of both the ambulance and the bus were completely damaged and no causalities were reported. The ambulance staff caught the youth red-handed and alerted the Racecourse police, said police.

The police added that Thilagar was admitted again to the CMCH but to the prisoner's ward. As he did not cooperate for inquiry, he was sent to undergo treatment, said a police officer. 

