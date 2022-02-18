STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

River interlinking project: Delta farmers demand their opinions be heard

The Union government is convening a meeting on Friday with officials from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala regarding the interlinking of  Godavari-

Published: 18th February 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Even as Tamil Nadu is looking forward to participating in the Union government’s meeting for interlinking the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, and the Cauvery, farmers from Tamil Nadu said their opinion should be heard at the State level, before presenting the demands before the Centre.

According to sources, the Union government is convening a meeting on Friday with officials from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala regarding the interlinking of  Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar and Pennar-Cauvery. Farmers from Tamil Nadu’s delta region welcomed the development, while also stressing the need for hearing opinions, studying prior requirements and arriving at a consensus.

PR Pandiyan, the general secretary of Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam, said the chief ministers should represent the states, rather than the officials in such high-level meetings.

Pandiyan said,  “The Tamil Nadu government should convene a meeting with stakeholders, including farmers, before stressing demands at the Union government level. The State government should decide on addressing the requirements."

‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, leader of Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paathukaapu Sangam said, “Work to interlink the rivers should be undertaken simultaneously to ensure that none of the beneficiary States is left behind. The exact placement of links between Pennar and the Cauvery would be most crucial as Tamil Nadu is likely to be the lowest riparian State that benefits through the interlinking project. Tamil Nadu, and particularly coastal delta, should receive a decent share to address its water woes. The Union government should create employment opportunities through the interlinking project." He added that Tamil Nadu should receive a decent share of water to assist delta farmers in cultivation.

‘Arupathi' P Kalyanam, a representative of the Self Sufficient Green Villages Movement, said, “The rivers and interlinks should constitute a set of national waterways. The irrigation and drinking water requirements should be addressed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
River interlinking Krishna Pennar Cauvery
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp