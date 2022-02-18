River interlinking project: Delta farmers demand their opinions be heard

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Even as Tamil Nadu is looking forward to participating in the Union government’s meeting for interlinking the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, and the Cauvery, farmers from Tamil Nadu said their opinion should be heard at the State level, before presenting the demands before the Centre.

According to sources, the Union government is convening a meeting on Friday with officials from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala regarding the interlinking of Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar and Pennar-Cauvery. Farmers from Tamil Nadu’s delta region welcomed the development, while also stressing the need for hearing opinions, studying prior requirements and arriving at a consensus.

PR Pandiyan, the general secretary of Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam, said the chief ministers should represent the states, rather than the officials in such high-level meetings.

Pandiyan said, “The Tamil Nadu government should convene a meeting with stakeholders, including farmers, before stressing demands at the Union government level. The State government should decide on addressing the requirements."

‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, leader of Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paathukaapu Sangam said, “Work to interlink the rivers should be undertaken simultaneously to ensure that none of the beneficiary States is left behind. The exact placement of links between Pennar and the Cauvery would be most crucial as Tamil Nadu is likely to be the lowest riparian State that benefits through the interlinking project. Tamil Nadu, and particularly coastal delta, should receive a decent share to address its water woes. The Union government should create employment opportunities through the interlinking project." He added that Tamil Nadu should receive a decent share of water to assist delta farmers in cultivation.

‘Arupathi' P Kalyanam, a representative of the Self Sufficient Green Villages Movement, said, “The rivers and interlinks should constitute a set of national waterways. The irrigation and drinking water requirements should be addressed.”