STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN local body polls: Campaigning ends, stage set for poll duel on Saturday

Around 58K candidates are in fray for over 12,500 ward-member posts

Published: 18th February 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

As the campaign for urban local body polls comes to an end, children play on a campaign vehicle in Tiruchy on Thursday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As campaigning for the urban local body elections came to an end on Thursday, the stage is set for the polling scheduled on Saturday. The last election for corporations, municipalities and town panchayats was held in 2011 during the AIADMK regime.

As many as nine new districts have been created in the last few years, and several town panchayats and municipalities have been upgraded. Hence, during the delimitation exercise, ward numbers have changed in a few local bodies. “The voters should verify their polling station and ward number before heading for the polling booth,” said an official from the State Election Commission (SEC). Barring a few exceptions, voters have been assigned the same polling booths where they cast their votes during Assembly elections in April, added the official.

The SEC notified elections for filling 12,738 ward member posts in 649 urban local bodies. While 218 candidates have been elected ‘unopposed’, the election for Kadambur town panchayat has been cancelled because of poll violations. The elections were suspended in a few wards following the death of one of the candidates. No nomination was received for ward 8 in Kanadukathan town panchayat in Sivaganga district.

According to official sources, around 57,770 candidates are in the fray for over 12,500 ward member posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. The ULBs have 2.83 crore voters, and of them 1.44 crore are women, 1.38 crore are men and 4,702 are transpersons. For the first time, mayor posts of Chennai and Tambaram Corporations have been reserved for SC women. The elections for chiefs of urban local bodies will be conducted on March 4.

Ahead of polling, Tasmac outlets located within a 5-km radius of urban local bodies facing elections will remain closed (from 10 am on February 17 till 12 am on February 20). Liquor sale will also remain suspended on February 22 during vote counting.

Meanwhile, the SEC said it received 670 complaints over violations of Model Code of Conduct till February 16. Complaints over various issues, including desecration of portraits, distribution of money and gifts, and allocation of symbol, were received. The public can lodge complaints of money distribution at 18004257072/73/74.

“All the arrangements are in place. CCTVs have been installed in sensitive polling stations and counting centres. About 1.02 lakh police personnel have been deployed for security and 1.3 government officials engaged in poll duty,” said a press note.

It has been an eight-cornered contest this time around, as BJP, DMDK and PMK left the AIADMK’s alliance to contest alone. While the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and AIADMK are contesting in most of the seats, BJP, PMK, AMMK, NTK, MNM and DMDK have fielded candidates in 40 to 60 per cent of seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN local body polls Local body elections TN Local Body Polls 2022 Tamil Nadu Local body polls AIADMK DMK
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp