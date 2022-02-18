STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN local body polls: Party candidates fret over rebels, independents

This is evident from the fact that major political parties have removed hundreds of functionaries for “anti-party activities” in the last 10 days.  

Published: 18th February 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day before urban local body elections, many candidates are worried by the threat posed by eleventh-hour defections and rebel candidates. This is evident from the fact that major political parties have removed hundreds of functionaries for “anti-party activities” in the last 10 days.  

A municipality councillor candidate of DMK told TNIE, “Since individual influence plays a crucial role in the outcome of local body polls, we are worried about the rebel candidates. Because of their influence among voters, they are contesting against party candidates. The winning margin in local bodies would be narrow in many wards and hence, we suspended them from our party to prevent our sympathisers from voting for them.”  

A municipal councillor candidate of AIADMK added, “We have to protect our candidates from poaching by other parties, especially by the ruling party. It is a major task similar to mobilising votes of the public.”
The above concerns were echoed by candidates of all political parties. It may be recalled that at least 30 candidates of various political parties, except the ruling DMK, have joined other parties in the last 10 days. 

Commenting on this trend, Tamil Nadu Congress general secretary GK Muralidharan told TNIE, “The ‘suspension’ of rebel candidates is an eyewash since these candidates would rejoin their party after the election. Mostly, alliance party candidates are affected by these rebels of Dravidian majors.

Wherever these rebels contest, their partymen would support them instead of alliance party candidates.” Veteran journalist and political observer Tharssu Shyam told TNIE, “There is no use in suspending or removing rebel candidates. The parties are removing them to please the party and alliance candidates.”
Besides, most of the candidates TNIE spoke to, expressed fear over the influence of independents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK urban local body elections Tamil Nadu TN Local Body Polls 2022 Local body polls TN local body polls DMK
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp