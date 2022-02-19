STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK-led front will win all 21 municipal corporations, CM Stalin exudes confidence after casting vote

The Chief Minister also appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise without fail since they would be electing their representatives for local bodies which are considered as grassroots republics

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin after casting his vote at a polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet, in Chennai on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin after casting his vote at a polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet, in Chennai on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022. (Photo | Express, R.Satish babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin today exuded confidence that the DMK-led front would win all 21 municipal corporations in the State as the DMK government has performed well during the past nine months by implementing many schemes.

"Going by the updates we are getting from across the State, the DMK-led front will win all 21 municipal corporations in the State," the Chief Minister told reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ward No.122 (SIET College) at Teynampet.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said, "People are casting their vote with all eagerness across the State since the DMK government has made many achievements during the past nine months. So, the people are more enthusiastic in voting for the DMK candidates in the local body elections than in the Assembly elections."

The Chief Minister also appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise without fail since they would be electing their representatives for local bodies which are considered as grassroots level republics. "The schemes devised by the State government are being executed through the local bodies. So, realising their importance, people should cast their votes without fail. I reiterate this appeal to the voters," he added.

"Only during the AIADMK, many atrocities were committed at the behest of a former Minister from Coimbatore.  After the regime change, such activities have been brought under control.  On Friday, former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani and AIADMK MLAs have staged a sit-in protest at the Coimbatore district collectorate demanding deployment of paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair polling on Saturday. No incident that warrants the presence of paramilitary forces has taken place in Coimbatore. It was a drama staged by the AIADMK men as they are jittery over defeat in the local bodies."

Asked about the complaints from the AIADMK regarding the jewel loan waiver scheme, the Chief Minister said, "During the previous regime, there were many frauds were committed to avail jewel loans.  There were incidents where jewel loans were obtained by pledging fake jewels. Rules were violated in extending jewel loans.  After the DMK government assumed office, these irregularities were detected and now the scheme is being implemented in a fair manner."

