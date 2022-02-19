STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driver stops bus midway to vote in TN local body polls after taking permission of passengers

The driver was lauded for his diligence in exercising his democratic right to vote

Published: 19th February 2022 08:42 PM

According to police, Sridar also apologised to each passenger before starting the bus again (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A video of a private bus driver halting his bus midway on Saturday to cast his vote in Bommidi has been receiving praise on social media. The driver was lauded for his diligence in exercising his democratic right to vote.

Sridar, 27, the driver from Bommidi, was driving passengers from Palacode to Salem via Bommidi. Sources said he is a native of the Bommidi town panchayat and stopped the bus midway near the Bommidi Government Boys Higher Secondary School and requested his passengers for permission to cast his vote.

According to police, Sridar also apologised to each passenger before starting the bus again. He had also requested the voters waiting in the line in the booth for permission to cast his vote and left the booth in a few minutes.

"It was only later we found that there was a video on the incident," said a police official.

