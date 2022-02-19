Elaborate security arrangements made for the urban local body election

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amidst the tension following the AIADMK protests and the allegations of excess levels of cash and gift distribution, the state election commission has made elaborate security arrangements in the Coimbatore district to conduct the poll peacefully.

CCTV webcasting for real-time monitoring has been made at 426 sensitive booths in the district.

The Coimbatore district collector GS Sameeran said the facility had been made for monitoring the progress of polling and to avoid any untoward issues in such sensitive booths.

"We have ensured CCTV surveillance in all the 2380 polling booths across the district. In that, 426 booths which are identified as sensitive, are equipped with additional police forces along with 51 micro observers. Along the side the sensitive booths are being monitored by the election staff on a real-time basis," said the district collector GS Sameeran.

"Though we have deployed additional strength in such sensitive booths, the real-time monitoring will help us to attend if there are any issues. The quick response teams which are kept at station levels and the patrolling units will be diverted if we found any issues in the sensitive booths," said a senior police officer.

As per the police sources, 110 locations in the district are identified as sensitive, in which 426 polling booths are listed as sensitive and earmarked for additional attention. The sensitive booths are provided with a regular police officer along with additional police personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police in the ratio of 1+ 3.

Besides, Coimbatore city and District (Rural) police deploy around 4700 police personnel across the district to monitor the election. Border check posts (13 in the city and 19 in rural) are kept in a tight vigil to prevent outsiders entry into the district. Meanwhile, 69 checkpoints set up across the district to check vehicles and the striking force units are kept at 90 locations in ready status, according to the police.