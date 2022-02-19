Madras HC wants to ‘school’ teachers, asks education dept to monitor them, file report

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the efforts taken by the State government to bring discipline among teachers in government schools are falling short, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court advised the State School Education Department to monitor and collect periodical reports on the activities of teachers both inside and outside schools.

Justice SM Subramaniam, who passed the order recently, said while crores of people lost their jobs during the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government paid full salary to its school teachers even though the schools were closed. “No doubt, these teachers are entitled to a decent salary. However, it is to be considered whether they are performing their duties in accordance with the rules and to the expectation of the parents and the students,” the judge said.

Also noting that many teachers are found involving in heinous offences including sexual harassment of children, he advised it is necessary for authorities to monitor teachers’ conduct both inside and outside schools and periodical reports have to be submitted to higher authorities for taking actions. The observations were made in a petition filed by a government school teacher A Muthu seeking retrospective regularisation of his service.

Muthu was initially appointed as a government school teacher on consolidated pay in 2004 and was later regularised in 2006. Aggrieved by loss of two years of service, he filed the petition in 2019. But noting the delay in filing the petition and the fact that he was initially appointed only on consolidated pay, the judge dismissed his petition.