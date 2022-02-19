Nine AIADMK MLAs held for dharna at Coimbatore collectorate

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nine AIADMK MLAs of Coimbatore, who staged a sit-in protest at the district collectorate demanding authorities to evict people of other districts who were allegedly staying in Coimbatore, were arrested by police on Friday. The protesters also demanded that the collector, police commissioner and superintendent of police be transferred to ensure free and fair elections on Saturday. They also sought deployment of central security forces in the district.

The protest was led by S P Velumani, former minister and party’s whip in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The protesters alleged that a large number of people from other districts, particularly Karur, were brought in by the ruling DMK to distribute cash and gifts to voters in the district. The protesters also said that officials are acting in a biased manner to support the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters, SP Velumani said, “With the support of police, DMK is violating poll norms. Outsiders have been brought in and they are distributing cash and gifts to voters with police’s support. Despite our repeated pleas to collector, there is no action. Instead, police are foisting false cases against AIADMK workers.” As efforts by collector GS Sameeran to pacify the protesters went in vain and they continued their stir for more than five hours, police arrested 15 people and took them to a marriage hall in the city.

Reacting to the arrest, former CM and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK of trying to trigger violence in Coimbatore to win the election. Speaking to reporters in Salem, he urged the State Election Commission to remove outsiders allegedly brought by Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji to Coimbatore from Karur and Chennai.

“The State government and the SEC should intervene. Coimbatore is a fort of AIADMK and unable to bear this, DMK is trying to win the election through undemocratic ways. People will teach them a lesson. Police have registered false cases against AIADMK cadres,” he said.