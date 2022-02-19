Periyar University deputy registrar booked for corruption

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Salem District Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) registered corruption cases against the deputy registrar and assistant registrar in the office of Controller of Examinations (COE) of Periyar University, for passing M.Phil students who had failed in the examination.

The FIR registered by DVAC stated that PK Senthilkumar, the deputy registrar in the COE office since July 2016 and R Premarani, the assistant registrar since January 2016, allegedly collected a huge bribe from colleges and forged records to pass 18 M.Phil scholars, who had failed, in 2018.

The 18 students were from the five colleges - two in Salem, one each in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and in Namakkal district - affiliated to the Periyar University. An approval from the Syndicate of Periyar University was obtained and the DVAC registered a case against Senthilkumar and Premarani under Prevention of Corruption Act. Periyar University V-C R Jaganathan was unavailable for comment.