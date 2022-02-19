STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Political parties rope in children for TN local body poll campaign, educationists worried

Groups of school students were campaigning for the candidates of major political parties to garner votes from people at the polling stations

Published: 19th February 2022 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

As the campaign for urban local body polls comes to an end, children seen on a campaign vehicle in Tiruchy on Thursday | MK Ashok Kumar

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Political parties involving school students in the election campaign near the polling stations on Saturday has left educationalists and teachers worried.

Groups of school students were campaigning for the candidates of major political parties to garner votes from people at the polling stations.

The students at PN Pudur in the city said if they campaign by holding party flags with cadres in the morning and evening, they earn Rs 500 per day and have been doing this for a week in the surrounding areas.

Education development committee coordinator K Leninbarathi told TNIE, "First, parents and party heads should understand that they are children till the age of 18 years as per the Majority Act of 1875. Such activities would be considered as child labour and their education would be affected."

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu civic elections updates: Polling ends in state, results on February 22

"We have been urging the election commission for many years to instruct political parties to not engage students for election work. But, neither the commission nor Child Protection Committee educates and raises awareness about this among political parties and parents," he alleged, adding that students should learn politics instead of serving political parties.

Tamil Nadu Government High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teacher Association state treasurer T Arulanandham told TNIE, "Due to misguidance of party cadre during the campaign, students, mostly adolescents, may indulge in bad habits such as liquor, smoking, etc., and their future might get spoilt. Parents should advise their kids to not campaign."

He added, "Even after we informed them of the disadvantages of the election campaign, a few students still like to campaign."
 
An officer from district Child Protection in Coimbatore told TNIE, "Political parties involving students for the election campaign is an offence. But, we did not receive any complaints. The election commission should instruct the political parties not to involve students in campaigns and other work such as issuing booth slips, checking the voter lists, etc. We would take this issue to the attention of top officials to stop these activities in future."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN urban local body elections
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp