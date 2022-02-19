Political parties rope in children for TN local body poll campaign, educationists worried

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Political parties involving school students in the election campaign near the polling stations on Saturday has left educationalists and teachers worried.

Groups of school students were campaigning for the candidates of major political parties to garner votes from people at the polling stations.

The students at PN Pudur in the city said if they campaign by holding party flags with cadres in the morning and evening, they earn Rs 500 per day and have been doing this for a week in the surrounding areas.

Education development committee coordinator K Leninbarathi told TNIE, "First, parents and party heads should understand that they are children till the age of 18 years as per the Majority Act of 1875. Such activities would be considered as child labour and their education would be affected."

"We have been urging the election commission for many years to instruct political parties to not engage students for election work. But, neither the commission nor Child Protection Committee educates and raises awareness about this among political parties and parents," he alleged, adding that students should learn politics instead of serving political parties.

Tamil Nadu Government High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teacher Association state treasurer T Arulanandham told TNIE, "Due to misguidance of party cadre during the campaign, students, mostly adolescents, may indulge in bad habits such as liquor, smoking, etc., and their future might get spoilt. Parents should advise their kids to not campaign."

He added, "Even after we informed them of the disadvantages of the election campaign, a few students still like to campaign."



An officer from district Child Protection in Coimbatore told TNIE, "Political parties involving students for the election campaign is an offence. But, we did not receive any complaints. The election commission should instruct the political parties not to involve students in campaigns and other work such as issuing booth slips, checking the voter lists, etc. We would take this issue to the attention of top officials to stop these activities in future."