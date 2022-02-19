STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preparations for next year’s jallikattu events to begin much earlier 

The State government is set to take precautionary steps for the safe and secure conduct of jallikattu events in the next year.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:41 AM

File photo of a tamer lunging at a bull during a jallikattu event | Express

By Express News Service

According to a press release of the Animal Husbandry Department, on average, 218 jallikattu events are conducted each year in Tamil Nadu as per guidelines prescribed by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017 and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017. The events are also regulated by a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) issued by the government which is based on other extraneous factors like Covid-19.

“The Animal Welfare Board of India has nominated a committee for inspection and monitoring the conduct of such events. Dr SK Mittal, the nodal officer of the committee, discussed with the Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) and the higher officials at Commissionerate of AHVS over the conduct of jallikattu events,” the statement added. The committee further discussed the preparatory activities to be undertaken before the actual conduct of the event, and activities undertaken on the day of the event.

In this situation, the Additional Chief Secretary to the government, also mentioned that while ensuring adherence to the guidelines and avoiding violations of any kind during the current year, the preparatory activities for the conduct of jallikattu events in 2023 may begin much earlier, and he invited recommendations from district collectors in this regard, the statement added.

