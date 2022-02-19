STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu civic polls: Union minister L Murugan's vote 'cast by someone else', says state BJP chief

The state BJP chief stuck to his allegation and said the minister was permitted by authorities to vote only after his party's protest.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai on Saturday alleged impersonation saying some one else had already cast the vote of Union Minister of State L Murugan in the urban local body polls. Murugan later voted at a polling station here and the state unit of the BJP shared related pictures to the media.

The state BJP chief stuck to his allegation and said the minister was permitted by authorities to vote only after his party's protest.

Annamalai had earlier tweeted, "The level to which official machinery is misused is too obvious today. @arivalayam party members distributing cash right outside polling centre in Coimbatore & across TN. Hon Min Shri @Murugan_MoS avl vote casted by some one else in his polling booth in Anna Nagar East, Chennai."

After the Union minister had voted, Annamalai tweeted saying polling officials allowed Murugan to vote following arguments and protest of his party. "His serial no:1174 was voted by somebody & after our protest, Election Commision has called their mistake as a 'Clerical Error'! Totally unacceptable!," Annamalai said.

Voting for the urban civic polls was held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

