STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to vote in urban civic polls after 11 years

About 57,770 candidates are in the fray for over 12,500 ward member posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats across the State.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

voting, election

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After 11 years, Tamil Nadu will vote in elections for urban local bodies on Saturday. Polling will start at 7 am and people can vote till 6 pm, with the last one hour exclusively reserved for those infected with Covid-19.

About 57,770 candidates are in the fray for over 12,500 ward member posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats across the State. Speaking to reporters on Friday, V Palanikumar, State Election Commissioner, said that of the 30,735 polling booths set up across TN, 5,960 were categorised as sensitive booths. “Polling in these booths will be web-streamed live and CCTV cameras are installed in 268 counting centres,” he said. 

Rejecting the AIADMK’s allegations about outsiders staying in Coimbatore, Palanikumar said, “The collector has informed us that all outsiders have been evicted from the district. A total of 2,723 police personnel are deployed for security in Coimbatore. Commissioner of Land Administration S Nagarajan has been assigned as special election observer for Coimbatore.” 

Palanikumar said voters cannot carry mobile phones inside the booths. Apart from Electoral Photo ID cards, voters can use 11 other documents as identity proof.

9 AIADMK MLAs held
Nine AIADMK MLAs of Coimbatore were arrested by police for protesting at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday. The protesters alleged that the ruling party was using people from other districts to distribute cash and gifts to voters 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Local Body Polls 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body polls rural local body polls
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp