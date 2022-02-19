Tamilisai is a perfect example of how Lt Governor should function, says Puducherry CM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is a perfect example of how a Lt Governor should function in the Union territory, said Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, adding that he has served alongside other LGs.

Felicitating Tamilisai Soundararajan at a function in Raj Nivas, on her completion of one year in office as Lt Governor, he said that she has a lot of concern for the people of the Union territory and is functioning in perfect coordination with the elected government.

“I am happy that we got a good Lt Governor, otherwise there would have been difficulties,” he said. Since assuming power, the AINRC-Bharatiya Janata Party government has been able to deliver, which was due to the cooperation of the Lt Governor, he said.

There has been no proposal forwarded to her for approval that was rejected, while files received her nod without delay and as expeditiously as possible, Rangasamy said, adding that schemes like gift hampers for Pongal or Deepavali, rain relief or addressing issues of Covid and several other proposals met with approval by Tamilisai, who is also the Governor of Telangana. “In the morning, she is in Puducherry and in the evening in Telangana and the next day she flies to Delhi,” he said.

The Lt Governor has a lot of concern for the development of Puducherry which is her focus and has been giving valuable advice to the government, he said. Recently she suggested ways to improve healthcare facilities, so that people need not go to Chennai for medical care, said Rangasamy. At the same time, she has been listening to the grievances of people and advising the government on ways of redressing them, said the Chief Minister.

Responding to the felicitations, Tamilisai said she was committed to providing a transparent administration in Puducherry that will meet the requirements of every section of people. Her plan was that Puducherry should make greater progress in health and welfare sectors. She said she understands the rights and powers of both the elected government and that of the Administrator (LG) and knows how to strike a perfect balance and work together.

The weekly meetings to review and plan to keep Puducherry safe from Covid-19 were useful. This worked as the Puducherry administration did not go in for a total lockdown but adopted restrictions without affecting the livelihoods of the people, she said.

‘A Year of Positivity’ highlighting her performance during the last one year of her tenure as Administrator of the UT was released by her and the first copy was received by the Chief Minister. Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam, ministers, legislators and officials from central and state government departments were among those present.