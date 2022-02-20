STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Busy keeping state clean, TN sanitary workers miss out on chance to vote

In some zones, based on internal arrangements, a few workers got the time to vote.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A cleaner city was at the forefront of the list of demands raised by the voters ahead of the urban local body elections, which was concluded on Saturday. However, sanitary workers, who are key to achieving a clean city, struggled to find time to exercise their right to franchise. 

Durga and Sridevi (names changed), both residents of Kannagi Nagar, are sanitary workers in Thiruvanmiyur. “Our shift ends at 2 pm. By the time we reach home and have lunch, there may not be time left to vote,” Durga said on Saturday.

Even this two-hour window to vote was denied to some. Thendra (name changed), who is a nurse at a primary healthcare centre, said her shift starts at 8 am and goes on till 5 pm. “We’ve been asked to work until 5 pm and won’t be able to vote today,” she said.There are over 17,000 sanitary workers, including contract staff, and NULM labourers working across the city.

In some zones, based on internal arrangements, a few workers got the time to vote. In areas like Royapuram and Injambakkam, conservancy staff said they got time to vote.A conservancy inspector said, “I have not received any circulars or instructions to allow the staff to vote during shift.” “How can you campaign for 100 per cent polling when no arrangements have been made for workers,” asked P Srinivasan of the Red Flag Union. 

For those who did manage to cast vote, the focus was on local issues like drinking water and better roads, said a few conservancy staff that TNIE spoke to. “I’m going to vote for an independent candidate who lives near my house. He knows the local issues well,” said Thiagarajan (name changed), a resident of Mylapore. 

A worker from Coimbatore said, “We were told to report to duty at the polling stations early in the morning. But no one cared about our votes. I had to finish my work quickly to cast my vote. If postal ballots were not available for us, officials could have at least given us a break for one or two hours.”

In Tiruchy, supervisors of various zones allotted two to three hours break for sanitation workers to cast votes. “After finishing work near polling booths and other major locations, the supervisors allowed a two-hour break,” said Dominic, a sanitation worker. Similarly, in Tirunelveli, workers got a break at noon.

S Dharman, a sweeper from Palani municipality, said election officials permitted him and his co-workers to cast votes on a rotational basis in the afternoon. In Madurai, sanitary workers were mostly posted near their booths, enabling them to vote, said M Amsaraj, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Sanitary Workers’ Association.

‘No arrangements to let them off duty’
“I have not received any instructions to allow staff to vote when they’re on their shift. Postal ballots are not available to them. So, some may not be able to vote,” a conservancy inspector said

